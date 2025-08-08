Dai-ichi Life Q1 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Dai-ichi Life Holdings reported first quarter net Income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 43.2 billion yen, down 68.1% from a year ago. Net income per share was 11.75 yen compared to 35.93 yen. Ordinary revenues were 2.29 trillion yen, down 23.4% from last year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company expects: net income attributable to shareholders of parent company of 347.0 billion yen, and ordinary revenues of 9.16 trillion yen.

