Dai-ichi Life plans to increase yen bonds, reduce domestic shares

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance plans to increase holdings of yen bonds in the fiscal year through March 31, 2023, and also to reduce holdings of domestic stocks as a way to reduce risks, a top investment planning official said on Monday.

The core company of Dai-ichi Life Holdings 8750.T also plans to increase property assets to boost its investment gains for the fiscal year, the official said.

It does not expect a large change in holdings in foreign bonds, depending, though, on interest and currency exchange rates, the official said.

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Translated by Junko Fujita; Editing by Tom Hogue)

