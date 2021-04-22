Dai-ichi Life plans to increase yen bonds, cut Japan stocks in FY2021/22

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Dai-ichi Life Insurance 8750.T plans to increase its holdings of yen bonds and reduce its investments in Japanese stocks in the financial year through March, a senior investment planning official said on Thursday.

The planned move is aimed at reducing its exposure to interest rate risks and stock market volatility as the industry braces for new solvency regulations due to be put in place in 2025, the official told a news conference.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4520 1195;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.