Dai-ichi Life plans to increase yen bonds, cut Japan stocks in FY2021/22

Hideyuki Sano Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Dai-ichi Life Insurance 8750.T plans to increase its holdings of yen bonds and reduce its investments in Japanese stocks in the financial year through March, a senior investment planning official said on Thursday.

The planned move is aimed at reducing its exposure to interest rate risks and stock market volatility as the industry braces for new solvency regulations due to be put in place in 2025, the official told a news conference.

