Dai-ichi Life Holdings (DCNSF) Price Target Decreased by 62.93% to 8.93

The average one-year price target for Dai-ichi Life Holdings (OTCPK:DCNSF) has been revised to $8.93 / share. This is a decrease of 62.93% from the prior estimate of $24.10 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.29 to a high of $10.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 62.27% from the latest reported closing price of $23.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dai-ichi Life Holdings. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCNSF is 0.27%, an increase of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 362,117K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,633K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,886K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCNSF by 3.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 31,479K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,917K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCNSF by 10.49% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 22,920K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,140K shares , representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCNSF by 2.57% over the last quarter.

JAOSX - Janus Henderson Overseas Fund Class T holds 14,850K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,208K shares , representing a decrease of 9.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCNSF by 21.16% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 13,416K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,294K shares , representing an increase of 75.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCNSF by 1.64% over the last quarter.

