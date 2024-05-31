News & Insights

Dah Sing Financial Shareholders Approve Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

Dah Sing Financial Holdings (HK:0440) has released an update.

Dah Sing Financial Holdings successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, where all resolutions were approved by shareholders, including the re-election of directors, the adoption of financial statements, and the approval of new share schemes. Key decisions encompassed the declaration of a final dividend, the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors, and mandates allowing the issuance and buyback of shares. The meeting was marked by a high shareholder turnout and all directors in attendance, except for Mr. David Shou-Yeh Wong.

