Dah Sing Financial Shareholders Approve Resolutions

Dah Sing Financial Holdings (HK:0440) has released an update.

Dah Sing Financial Holdings successfully held its Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, where all resolutions were approved by shareholders, including the re-election of directors, the adoption of financial statements, and the approval of new share schemes. Key decisions encompassed the declaration of a final dividend, the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors, and mandates allowing the issuance and buyback of shares. The meeting was marked by a high shareholder turnout and all directors in attendance, except for Mr. David Shou-Yeh Wong.

For further insights into HK:0440 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.