Dah Sing Financial Holdings (440) Price Target Increased by 5.32% to 30.29

The average one-year price target for Dah Sing Financial Holdings (440) has been revised to 30.29 / share. This is an increase of 5.32% from the prior estimate of 28.76 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.00 to a high of 31.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.94% from the latest reported closing price of 19.06 / share.

Dah Sing Financial Holdings Maintains 5.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.98%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dah Sing Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 440 is 0.07%, a decrease of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 19,729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,907K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 440 by 0.93% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,074K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 1,973K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares, representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 440 by 19.59% over the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 1,949K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 17.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 440 by 21.24% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,566K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.