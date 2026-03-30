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Dah Sing Banking Group FY25 Profit Climbs On Higher Net Interest Income; Lifts Dividend

March 30, 2026 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dah Sing Banking Group (2356.HK) reported Monday higher profit for fiscal 2025, with growth in net interest income, even though total interest income was lower. The Hong Kong-based financial firm also declared higher dividend.

On the Hong Kong stock exchanges, the shares were gaining around 1.3 percent, trading at HK$11.850.

In fiscal 2025, profit for the year attributable to shareholders of the Company grew 20.2 percent to HK$2.48 billion from last year's HK$2.06 billion. Earnings per share increased to HK$1.65 from HK$1.37 last year.

Operating income increased 14.1 percent year-over-year to HK$7.92 billion, and operating profit before gains and losses on certain investments and fixed assets climbed 49 percent to HK$2.69 billion.

Interest income, meanwhile, dropped to HK$10.36 billion from prior year's HK$12.15 billion. However, net interest income grew 10.2 percent to HK$5.83 billion from HK$5.29 billion last year.

Net fee and commission income climbed 28.1 percent year-over-year to HK$1.70 billion.

Further, the company said its Directors will propose a final dividend of HK$0.49 per share for 2025 at the forthcoming annual general meeting on June 5. The final dividend will be payable on June 25 to sharesholders on the Register on June 16.

The total dividend for the whole year would be HK$0.80, an increase of 21 percent compared to the HK$0.66 in 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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