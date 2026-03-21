DAFNA Capital Trims iShares Biotechnology ETF Within Broader Biotech Portfolio, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

DAFNA Capital Management LLC sold 34,405 shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Quarter-end position value decreased by $3.31 million, reflecting both trading and stock price effects

Trade represented a 1.3% reduction of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 68,095 shares valued at $11.49 million

IBB accounted for 2.67% of fund AUM after the trade, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, DAFNA Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 34,405 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The fund’s quarter-end IBB position value decreased by $3.31 million, a figure that factored in both share sales and price movement.

What else to know

Following the sale, iShares Biotechnology ETF is comprised 2.67% of DAFNA Capital’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:RVMD: $48.15 million (11.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:XBI: $41.03 million (9.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:STXS: $31.47 million (7.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ATRC: $23.63 million (5.6% of AUM)

NASDAQ:CYTK: $23.57 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of IBB were priced at $174.02, up 27.2% over the past year, with a one-year alpha of 15.84 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 8.78 billion Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $174.02 One-year total return 22.07% Dividend yield 0.22%

ETF snapshot

iShares Biotechnology ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to the biotechnology sector by tracking a specialized industry index. The ETF track s the performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index by investing at least 80% of assets in index components and substantially identical securities. It primarily invests in biotechnology and pharmaceutical equities, with exposure diversified across leading industry constituents.

The fund employs a passive investment approach, allocating the majority of assets to companies within the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index and maintaining flexibility to use derivatives for portfolio management. It is structured as a non-diversified ETF, with a focus on efficient index replication and liquidity management.

Its scale and liquidity offer institutional investors efficient access to a broad array of biotechnology equities, supporting portfolio diversification and sector-specific strategies.

What this transaction means for investors

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) offers exposure to the biotech sector through a market-cap-weighted portfolio focused on large, commercial-stage companies with approved products and established pipelines. This approach emphasizes industry leaders and reduces reliance on early-stage and higher-risk firms.

IBB’s performance is driven primarily by large-cap biotech earnings, product results, pipeline progress, and regulatory decisions. Since the fund is top-heavy, a small number of companies account for most returns. Although established businesses can reduce volatility compared to equal-weighted biotech funds, the sector remains sensitive to interest rates and investor risk appetite, which affect the valuation of growth-oriented healthcare stocks.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF gives investors access to the biotech sector with more predictable earnings and less focus on speculative early-stage companies. By concentrating on large, established firms, the fund may not rise as much as equal-weighted biotech funds when smaller, developing companies do well. In the end, IBB’s performance depends on how strong large biotech companies are and whether the market prefers stability and steady cash flow over riskier innovation.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cytokinetics. The Motley Fool recommends SPDR Series Trust - SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.