Daewoo Shipbuilding plans $1.4 bln capital increase as per agreement with Hanwha Group affiliates

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd 042660.KS said on Monday it signed a tentative agreement for Hanwha Group to invest 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in return for a stake in the shipbuilder.

The agreement, signed with affiliates of Hanwha Group including Hanwha Aerospace 012450.KS, will only be valid if Hanwha is chosen after a period of being open to other bids, Daewoo said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,432.2900 won)

