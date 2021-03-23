World Markets
SBI

Daewoo Engineering signs $200 million syndicated loan

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co has signed a $200 million dual-tranche loan, the bank coordinating the deal said in a statement on Tuesday.

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co 047040.KS has signed a $200 million dual-tranche loan, the bank coordinating the deal said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deal was initially launched at $115 million but was upsized after "significant oversubscription", sole coordinator Emirates NBD ENBD.DU said without specifying.

Ahli United Bank BKME.KW and Warba Bank WARB.KW joined ENBD as bookrunners for the three-year amortising facilities which comprise a conventional and an Islamic tranche.

"While Daewoo has regularly tapped the syndicated loan markets in the past, this transaction represents another important milestone in the expansion of its growing investor base through a longer dated issuance and helped Daewoo to successfully tighten the pricing and to tap Islamic liquidity available in the region," ENBD said.

Other banks on the deal were Kuwait International Bank KIBK.KW, Bank SinoPac, State Bank of India SBI.NS, DenizBank, First Commercial Bank, Hua Nan Commercial Bank, Taiwan Business Bank 2834.TW and Finantia UK.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBI

Latest World Markets Videos

    U.S. Has Come Back As World Leader: Fmr. Japanese Ambassador

    Former Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Ichiro Fujisaki discusses the role of the U.S. on the world stage, the relationship between South Korea, Japan and the U.S. and the rising tensions between the U.S. and China. He speaks on Bloomberg.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular