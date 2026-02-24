Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. (KOSE:047040) Price Target Increased by 37.36% to 6,757.50

The average one-year price target for Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. (KOSE:047040) has been revised to ₩6,757.50 / share. This is an increase of 37.36% from the prior estimate of ₩4,919.54 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩3,939.00 to a high of ₩8,610.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.68% from the latest reported closing price of ₩8,110.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co.. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 19.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 047040 is 0.04%, an increase of 5.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.73% to 22,029K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 10,916K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,053K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 047040 by 31.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,803K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,799K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,316K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,392K shares , representing a decrease of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 047040 by 8.87% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 789K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

