Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. (KOSE:047040) Price Target Increased by 20.75% to 8,160.00

The average one-year price target for Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. (KOSE:047040) has been revised to ₩8,160.00 / share. This is an increase of 20.75% from the prior estimate of ₩6,757.50 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩5,353.00 to a high of ₩14,700.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 52.72% from the latest reported closing price of ₩17,260.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co.. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 95.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 047040 is 0.37%, an increase of 823.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 57.04% to 10,969K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 10,916K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,053K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 047040 by 31.17% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.