Daetwyler Holding (SIX:DAE) Price Target Decreased by 6.02% to 213.76

The average one-year price target for Daetwyler Holding (SIX:DAE) has been revised to 213.76 / share. This is an decrease of 6.02% from the prior estimate of 227.46 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 267.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.43% from the latest reported closing price of 171.80 / share.

Daetwyler Holding Maintains 1.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.86%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Daetwyler Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAE is 0.09%, an increase of 1.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.04% to 518K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 94K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAE by 18.63% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 89K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 30.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAE by 38.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 56K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAE by 3.30% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAE by 21.60% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

