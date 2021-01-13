Commodities

DAE raises $1.25 bln by selling four, seven-year dollar bonds-document

Contributor
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

Aircraft leasing firm Dubai Aviation Enterprise has raised $1.25 billion through the sale of four and seven year unsecured dollar bonds, according to a document seen by Reuters.

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing firm Dubai Aviation Enterprise has raised $1.25 billion through the sale of four and seven year unsecured dollar bonds, according to a document seen by Reuters.

It sold $500 million in four-year bonds for 2.625% and $750 million worth of seven year bonds were sold at a coupon rate of 3.375%, the document showed.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Capital and Fifth Third Securities were active bookrunners for the deal, the document said.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular