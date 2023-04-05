Dada Nexus Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dada Nexus Ltd (Symbol: DADA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.59, changing hands as low as $7.52 per share. Dada Nexus Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DADA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DADA's low point in its 52 week range is $2.98 per share, with $15.5899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.67.
