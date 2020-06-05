Dada Nexus, a leading on-demand retail and delivery platform in China, raised $320 million by offering 20 million ADSs at $16, within the range of $15 to $17. The company had originally planned to sell 16 million ADSs. Dada Nexus plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DADA. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Dada Nexus prices upsized IPO at $16, within the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



