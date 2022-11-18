Dada Nexus Posts Narrower Adj. Loss In Q3; Revenues Up 41.1%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) reported a third quarter non-GAAP net loss per share of RMB 0.26, compared with a loss of RMB 0.48, prior year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 270.2 million, compared with a loss of RMB 450.1 million.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 454.3 million, compared with a loss of RMB 542.7 million, last year. Net loss per share was RMB 0.44, compared with a loss of RMB 0.57.

Total net revenues were RMB 2.38 billion, an increase of 41.1% year over year.

For the fourth quarter, Dada expects total revenue to be between RMB 2.65 billion and RMB 2.75 billion, a year-over-year growth of 30% to 35%.

