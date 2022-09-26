Dada Nexus Limited's (NASDAQ:DADA) 11% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 62% as well as institutions

A look at the shareholders of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 62% stake, public companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While institutions, who own 20% shares weren’t spared from last week’s US$153m market cap drop, public companies as a group suffered the maximum losses

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Dada Nexus.

NasdaqGS:DADA Ownership Breakdown September 26th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dada Nexus?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Dada Nexus already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Dada Nexus' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:DADA Earnings and Revenue Growth September 26th 2022

Dada Nexus is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is JD.com, Inc. with 52% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Walmart Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 9.2% of common stock, and Jiaqi Kuai holds about 6.5% of the company stock.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Dada Nexus

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can see that insiders own shares in Dada Nexus Limited. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around US$96m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 10% stake in Dada Nexus. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 62% of Dada Nexus stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Dada Nexus .

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

