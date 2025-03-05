Dada Nexus Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Dada Nexus Limited reports decreased revenues and increased losses for Q4 2024, driven by declines in JD NOW services.

Dada Nexus Limited has reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. In Q4 2024, the company's total net revenues were RMB 2,432.7 million, a decline from RMB 2,752.2 million in Q4 2023. The decrease in revenues was mainly due to a drop in earnings from the JD NOW segment, particularly in online advertising and fulfillment services. Conversely, revenues from the Dada NOW segment showed significant growth, increasing by 40.8% year-over-year, mainly driven by higher order volume for intra-city delivery services. For the entire fiscal year 2024, total revenues decreased to RMB 9,663.8 million from RMB 10,506.3 million in 2023. The company reported a net loss of RMB 2,038.5 million for 2024, slightly higher than the previous year's loss of RMB 1,957.5 million. Additionally, Dada announced a share repurchase program, having bought back 6.1 million ADSs for approximately US$11.4 million. The company is also focused on improving its ESG performance, as indicated by its recent higher ESG rating from S&P. The report includes non-GAAP financial measures to provide additional insight into the company's performance.

Potential Positives

Net revenues from Dada NOW increased by 40.8% in Q4 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, driven by an increase in order volume of intra-city delivery services.

Significant reduction in selling and marketing expenses from RMB1,002.3 million in Q4 2023 to RMB609.5 million in Q4 2024, reflecting improved cost management.

Impairment loss of goodwill decreased from RMB957.6 million in Q4 2023 to nil in Q4 2024, indicating potential stabilization in the company's asset valuation.

Dada achieved an improved ESG score of 49, up from 37, highlighting progress in sustainability practices and reaffirming its industry-leading position in ESG.

Potential Negatives

Total net revenues decreased to RMB2,432.7 million in Q4 2024, down 11.6% year-over-year from RMB2,752.2 million in Q4 2023.

Impairment loss of intangible assets was RMB1,058.7 million in Q4 2024, indicating significant devaluation of assets compared to previous quarters.

Net loss for the fiscal year 2024 increased to RMB2,038.5 million, compared to a net loss of RMB1,957.5 million in 2023, showing worsening financial performance despite reductions in some operational costs.

FAQ

What were Dada Nexus Limited's fourth quarter 2024 net revenues?

Total net revenues were RMB2,432.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

How did Dada NOW perform in 2024 compared to 2023?

Dada NOW's net revenues increased by 40.8% from RMB1,203.7 million in Q4 2023 to RMB1,695.3 million in Q4 2024.

What were the main reasons for JD NOW's revenue decline?

JD NOW's revenue decline was mainly due to decreased online advertising and marketing services and fulfillment service revenues.

What significant cost changes occurred in Dada's Q4 2024?

Total costs and expenses decreased to RMB3,712.9 million due to lower promotional activities and costs, despite rising rider costs.

How did Dada's non-GAAP financial measurements fare in 2024?

Non-GAAP net loss was RMB29.0 million in Q4 2024, showing improvement compared to RMB159.1 million in Q4 2023.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, China, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA, “Dada”, the “Company”, or “we”), China’s leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results











Total net revenues



were RMB2,432.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2,752.2 million in the same quarter of 2023.





Beginning with the second quarter of 2024, the Company changed the presentation of disaggregated revenues to better reflect its lines of business. The table below sets forth the disaggregation of revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2024, with prior period financial results retrospectively recast to conform to current period presentation.



















For the three months ended





















December 31, 2023













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2024













YoY%









Change





















(RMB in thousands,





except percentage data)













Net revenues





















JD NOW







1













































Commission fee









436,646









331,719









296,785









(32.0





)%









Online advertising and marketing services









425,264









66,392









48,680









(88.6





)%









Fulfillment services and others









686,621









532,100









391,894









(42.9





)%











Subtotal













1,548,531













930,211













737,359













(52.4









)%













Dada NOW







2













































Intra-city delivery services









1,045,139









1,321,809









1,474,903









41.1





%









Last-mile delivery services









135,810









129,222









152,307









12.1





%









Others









22,709









48,197









68,110









199.9





%











Subtotal













1,203,658













1,499,228













1,695,320













40.8









%













Total













2,752,189













2,429,439













2,432,679













(11.6









)%























Net revenues generated from JD NOW



were RMB737.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,548.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to a decrease in online advertising and marketing services revenues and a decrease in fulfillment services and other revenues.



were RMB737.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,548.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to a decrease in online advertising and marketing services revenues and a decrease in fulfillment services and other revenues.





Net revenues generated from Dada NOW



increased by 40.8% from RMB1,203.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to RMB1,695.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, mainly driven by an increase in order volume of intra-city delivery services provided to various chain merchants.













Total costs and expenses



were RMB3,712.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB4,077.9 million in the same quarter of 2023.









Operations and support



costs were RMB1,914.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,918.9 million in the same quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in online advertising and marketing services costs, offset by an increase in rider cost as a result of the increased order volume of intra-city delivery services provided to various chain merchants.



costs were RMB1,914.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,918.9 million in the same quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in online advertising and marketing services costs, offset by an increase in rider cost as a result of the increased order volume of intra-city delivery services provided to various chain merchants.





Selling and marketing



expenses were RMB609.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,002.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in promotional activities initiated by us on the JD NOW platform.



expenses were RMB609.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,002.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in promotional activities initiated by us on the JD NOW platform.





General and administrative



expenses were RMB27.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB88.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit loss.



expenses were RMB27.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB88.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in provision for credit loss.





Research and development



expenses were RMB92.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB91.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.



expenses were RMB92.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB91.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.





Impairment loss of intangible assets



was RMB1,058.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with nil in the same quarter of 2023.



was RMB1,058.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with nil in the same quarter of 2023.





Impairment loss of goodwill



was nil in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB957.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.









Loss from operations



was RMB1,257.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,314.7 million in the same quarter of 2023.







Non-GAAP loss from operations







3





was RMB48.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB190.2 million in the same quarter of 2023.







Net loss



was RMB1,227.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,282.4 million in the same quarter of 2023.







Non-GAAP net loss







4





was RMB29.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB159.1 million in the same quarter of 2023.







Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



was RMB1.18 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.22 for the fourth quarter of 2023.







Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share







5





was RMB0.03 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB0.15 for the fourth quarter of 2023.









Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results











Total net revenues



were RMB9,663.8 million in 2024, compared with RMB10,506.3 million in 2023.





The table below sets forth the disaggregation of revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, with prior period financial results retrospectively recast to conform to current period presentation.























For the twelve months ended

























December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













YoY%









Change

























(RMB in thousands,





except percentage data)













Net revenues









































JD NOW





1







































Commission fee













1,679,218









1,423,256









(15.2





)%









Online advertising and marketing services













2,131,150









606,720









(71.5





)%









Fulfillment services and others













2,681,386









1,828,580









(31.8





)%











Subtotal

















6,491,754













3,858,556













(40.6









)%













Dada NOW





2







































Intra-city delivery services













3,529,214









5,077,762









43.9





%









Last-mile delivery services













347,678









524,822









51.0





%









Others













137,604









202,640









47.3





%











Subtotal

















4,014,496













5,805,224













44.6









%













Total

















10,506,250













9,663,780













(8.0









)%























Net revenues generated from JD NOW



were RMB3,858.6 million in 2024, compared with RMB6,491.8 million in 2023, mainly due to a decrease in online advertising and marketing services revenues and a decrease in fulfillment services and other revenues.



were RMB3,858.6 million in 2024, compared with RMB6,491.8 million in 2023, mainly due to a decrease in online advertising and marketing services revenues and a decrease in fulfillment services and other revenues.





Net revenues generated from Dada NOW



increased by 44.6% from RMB4,014.5 million in 2023 to RMB5,805.2 million in 2024, mainly driven by an increase in order volume of intra-city delivery services provided to various chain merchants.









Total costs and expenses



were RMB11,854.1 million in 2024, compared with RMB12,678.6 million in 2023.









Operations and support



costs were RMB7,221.5 million in 2024, compared with RMB 6,530.3 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in rider cost as a result of the increased order volume of intra-city delivery services provided to various chain merchants, offset by a decrease in online advertising and marketing services costs.



costs were RMB7,221.5 million in 2024, compared with RMB 6,530.3 million in 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in rider cost as a result of the increased order volume of intra-city delivery services provided to various chain merchants, offset by a decrease in online advertising and marketing services costs.





Selling and marketing



expenses were RMB2,927.1 million in 2024, compared with RMB4,474.1 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in promotional activities initiated by us on the JD NOW platform.



expenses were RMB2,927.1 million in 2024, compared with RMB4,474.1 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in promotional activities initiated by us on the JD NOW platform.





General and administrative



expenses were RMB233.9 million in 2024, compared with RMB252.8 million in 2023.



expenses were RMB233.9 million in 2024, compared with RMB252.8 million in 2023.





Research and development



expenses were RMB362.6 million in 2024, compared with RMB416.3 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in research and development personnel costs.



expenses were RMB362.6 million in 2024, compared with RMB416.3 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in research and development personnel costs.





Impairment loss of intangible assets



was RMB1,058.7 million in 2024, compared with nil in 2023.



was RMB1,058.7 million in 2024, compared with nil in 2023.





Impairment loss of goodwill



was nil in 2024, compared with RMB957.6 million in 2023.









Loss from operations



was RMB2,159.5 million in 2024, compared with RMB2,108.5 million in 2023.







Non-GAAP loss from operations



3





was RMB529.5 million in 2024, compared with RMB487.8 million in 2023.







Net loss



was RMB2,038.5 million in 2024, compared with RMB1,957.5 million in 2023.







Non-GAAP net loss



4





was RMB425.5 million in 2024, compared with RMB341.8 million in 2023.







Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



was RMB1.95 in 2024, compared with RMB1.88 in 2023.







Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



5





was RMB0.41 in 2024, compared with RMB0.33 in 2023.









Supplemental Information











The following table sets forth the order volume and corresponding gross billings of our on-demand delivery services.





















For the three months ended













For the twelve months ended

























December





31, 2023













September





30, 2024













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024











Number of orders delivered



6



(in millions)





644.2









648.4









991.5









2,191.0









2,873.4









Gross billings



7



(RMB in millions)





2,747.1









3,098.2









3,506.8









9,883.2









12,142.1























































Share repurchase program











Pursuant to our US$40 million share repurchase program announced in March 2024, we had repurchased approximately 6.1 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) for a total of approximately US$11.4 million as of December 31, 2024.









Environment, Social Responsibility and Governance (ESG)











In October 2024, the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) gave Dada an ESG score of 49, increasing from 37 in September 2023 and reaffirming Dada’s industry leading position in ESG. The S&P CSA is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices which powers the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.













Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company also uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its business. For example, the Company uses non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net margin, and non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ordinary share as supplemental measures to review and assess its financial and operating performance. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations is income/(loss) from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions, and impairment loss of intangible assets and goodwill. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) is net income/(loss) excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions, impairment loss of intangible assets and goodwill, and income tax benefit from amortization and impairment of such intangible assets. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income/(loss) as a percentage of total net revenues. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ordinary share is non-GAAP net income/(loss) divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ordinary share.





The Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate the Company’s financial and operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income/(loss) enable the Company’s management to assess the Company’s financial and operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions, impairment loss of intangible assets and goodwill, and income tax benefit from amortization and impairment of such intangible assets. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ assessment of the Company’s financial and operating performance.





The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”) and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions, and income tax benefit from amortization of such intangible assets have been and may continue to be incurred in the Company’s business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Impairment loss of goodwill, impairment loss of intangible assets and income tax benefit from impairment of such intangible assets are not considered by the management when evaluating the core operating results and may not be indicative of the Company's business outlook. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including peer companies, potentially limiting the comparability of their financial results to the Company’s. In light of the foregoing limitations, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Dada may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Dada’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dada’s strategies; Dada’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Dada’s ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to offer quality on-demand retail experience and provide efficient on-demand delivery services; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brands; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Dada’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Dada does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







About Dada Nexus Limited







Dada Nexus Limited is China’s leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform. It operates JD NOW, formerly known as JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada NOW, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JD NOW platform increases order volume and density for the Dada NOW platform. Meanwhile, the Dada NOW platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JD NOW platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure.





For more information, please visit



https://ir.imdada.cn/



.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







Dada Nexus Limited





E-mail:



ir@imdada.cn







Christensen





In China





Mr. Rene Vanguestaine





Phone: +86-178-1749-0483





E-mail:



rene.vanguestaine@christensencomms.com







In US





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





E-mail:



linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com









For media inquiries, please contact:







Dada Nexus Limited





E-mail:



PR@imdada.cn











Appendix I











DADA NEXUS LIMITED













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(RMB in thousands)













































As of





















December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













ASSETS





























Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









1,893,032









3,003,242









Restricted cash









519,207









77,353









Short-term investments









1,558,315









—









Accounts receivable, net









386,768









1,163,451









Inventories









9,270









11,418









Amount due from related parties









1,287,080









625,997









Prepayments and other current assets









415,326









282,726











Total current assets













6,068,998













5,164,187













Non-current assets



























Property and equipment, net









8,392









7,325









Intangible assets, net









1,479,644









—









Operating lease right-of-use assets









16,335









40,944









Other non-current assets









512









213











Total non-current assets













1,504,883













48,482













TOTAL ASSETS













7,573,881













5,212,669





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY





























Current liabilities



























Accounts payable









5,008









8,128









Payable to riders and drivers









867,323









1,009,244









Amount due to related parties









190,039









—









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









922,483









548,819









Operating lease liabilities









14,719









11,576











Total current liabilities













1,999,572













1,577,767













Non-current liabilities



























Deferred tax liabilities









16,979









—









Non-current operating lease liabilities









414









28,449











Total non-current liabilities













17,393













28,449













TOTAL LIABILITIES













2,016,965













1,606,216





































TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













5,556,916













3,606,453





































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













7,573,881













5,212,669

























DADA NEXUS LIMITED









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)









(RMB in thousands, except shares and per share data)





























For the three months ended













For the twelve months ended





















December 31, 2023













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024





























































Net revenues













2,752,189

















2,429,439

















2,432,679

















10,506,250

















9,663,780

















Costs and expenses



















































Operations and support









(1,918,942





)









(1,731,655





)









(1,914,067





)









(6,530,343





)









(7,221,497





)









Selling and marketing









(1,002,293





)









(717,428





)









(609,462





)









(4,474,087





)









(2,927,098





)









General and administrative









(88,754





)









(107,723





)









(27,518





)









(252,802





)









(233,927





)









Research and development









(91,490





)









(90,314





)









(92,847





)









(416,346





)









(362,584





)









Impairment loss of intangible assets









—













—













(1,058,686





)









—













(1,058,686





)









Impairment loss of goodwill









(957,605





)









—













—













(957,605





)









—













Other operating expenses









(18,770





)









(9,546





)









(10,338





)









(47,456





)









(50,289





)











Total costs and expenses













(4,077,854









)













(2,656,666









)













(3,712,918









)













(12,678,639









)













(11,854,081









)











Other operating income









10,932













442













22,911













63,859













30,849















Loss from operations













(1,314,733









)













(226,785









)













(1,257,328









)













(2,108,530









)













(2,159,452









)













Other income/(expenses)



















































Interest expenses









—













—













—













(807





)









—













Others, net









31,091













27,370













19,605













146,782













103,983















Total other income, net













31,091

















27,370

















19,605

















145,975

















103,983

















Loss before income tax benefit













(1,283,642









)













(199,415









)













(1,237,723









)













(1,962,555









)













(2,055,469









)











Income tax benefit









1,253













2,088













10,716













5,012













16,933















Net loss













(1,282,389









)













(197,327









)













(1,227,007









)













(1,957,543









)













(2,038,536









)













Net loss per ordinary share



















































Basic









(1.22





)









(0.19





)









(1.18





)









(1.88





)









(1.95





)









Diluted









(1.22





)









(0.19





)









(1.18





)









(1.88





)









(1.95





)











Weighted average number of shares used in calculating net loss per ordinary share



















































Basic









1,049,683,427













1,039,661,914













1,040,606,823













1,040,680,392













1,045,269,866













Diluted









1,049,683,427













1,039,661,914













1,040,606,823













1,040,680,392













1,045,269,866















Net loss













(1,282,389









)













(197,327









)













(1,227,007









)













(1,957,543









)













(2,038,536









)













Other comprehensive income/(loss)



















































Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of nil









(33,112





)









(37,432





)









81,532













89,780













80,084















Total comprehensive loss













(1,315,501









)













(234,759









)













(1,145,475









)













(1,867,763









)













(1,958,452









)

























DADA NEXUS LIMITED









Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results









(RMB in thousands, except shares, per share and percentage data)





























For the three months ended













For the twelve months ended





















December 31, 2023













September 30, 2024













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024





























































Loss from operations













(1,314,733









)













(226,785









)













(1,257,328









)













(2,108,530









)













(2,159,452









)











Add:

















































Share-based compensation expenses









46,584













21,465













28,572













163,153













90,703













Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions









120,380













118,598













121,442













500,015













480,580













Impairment loss of intangible assets









—













—













1,058,686













—













1,058,686













Impairment loss of goodwill









957,605













—













—













957,605













—















Non-GAAP loss from operations













(190,164









)













(86,722









)













(48,628









)













(487,757









)













(529,483









)





























































Net loss













(1,282,389









)













(197,327









)













(1,227,007









)













(1,957,543









)













(2,038,536









)











Add:

















































Share-based compensation expenses









46,584













21,465













28,572













163,153













90,703













Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions









120,380













118,598













121,442













500,015













480,580













Impairment loss of intangible assets









—













—













1,058,686













—













1,058,686













Impairment loss of goodwill









957,605













—













—













957,605













—













Income tax benefit









(1,253





)









(2,088





)









(10,716





)









(5,012





)









(16,933





)











Non-GAAP net loss













(159,073









)













(59,352









)













(29,023









)













(341,782









)













(425,500









)



























































Net revenues









2,752,189













2,429,439













2,432,679













10,506,250













9,663,780































































Net margin













(46.6









)%













(8.1









)%













(50.4









)%













(18.6









)%













(21.1









)%













Non-GAAP net margin













(5.8









)%













(2.4









)%













(1.2









)%













(3.3









)%













(4.4









)%





























































Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share



















































Basic









(0.15





)









(0.06





)









(0.03





)









(0.33





)









(0.41





)









Diluted









(0.15





)









(0.06





)









(0.03





)









(0.33





)









(0.41





)



























































Weighted average number of shares used in calculating non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share



















































Basic









1,049,683,427













1,039,661,914













1,040,606,823













1,040,680,392













1,045,269,866













Diluted









1,049,683,427













1,039,661,914













1,040,606,823













1,040,680,392













1,045,269,866





















___________________







1



JD NOW was formerly known as JDDJ. JDDJ brands were upgraded to JD NOW in May 2024.







2



Dada NOW was formerly known as Dada Now. Dada Now brands were upgraded to Dada NOW in August 2024.







3



Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations represents income/(loss) from operations excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions, and impairment loss of intangible assets and goodwill.







4



Non-GAAP net income/(loss) represents net income/(loss) excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions, impairment loss of intangible assets and goodwill, and income tax benefit from amortization and impairment of such intangible assets.







5



Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ordinary share is non-GAAP net income/(loss) divided by weighted average number of shares used in calculating non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ordinary share.







6



Number of orders delivered included orders directly placed through Dada NOW by merchants and individual senders, and orders fulfilled by Dada NOW for merchants on JD NOW.







7



Refer to the gross amount of services charges for abovementioned orders of the on-demand delivery services, net of value-added tax.



