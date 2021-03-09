Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Just Reported Annual Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) just released its latest full-year report and things are not looking great. It definitely looks like a negative result overall with revenues falling 15% short of analyst estimates at US$4.9b. Statutory losses were US$12.48 per share, 50% bigger than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:DADA Earnings and Revenue Growth March 10th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Dada Nexus' eleven analysts is for revenues of US$1.40b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 71% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 95% to US$0.91. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.08b and losses of US$5.87 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated losses the business will incur.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at CN¥305, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite adjustments to both revenue and earnings estimates. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Dada Nexus analyst has a price target of CN¥54.95 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CN¥38.97. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Dada Nexus is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Dada Nexus' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 71% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 41% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 17% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Dada Nexus' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Dada Nexus analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Dada Nexus that you need to be mindful of.

