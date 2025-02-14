Dada Nexus Limited Forms Special Committee to Evaluate Proposal and Retains Advisors

Dada Nexus Limited's board forms a special committee to evaluate a non-binding proposal, engaging financial and legal advisors.

Dada Nexus Limited, a leading on-demand retail and delivery platform in China, announced that its board's independent special committee has engaged Kroll, LLC and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP to evaluate a preliminary non-binding proposal received on January 25, 2025. The committee is actively reviewing this proposal, although the board has cautioned shareholders that no decisions have been finalized and there is no guarantee of a definitive offer or agreement. Dada Nexus operates its JD NOW and Dada NOW platforms, which enhance local retail and delivery services while benefiting from one another's operations. The company also noted that any forward-looking statements in the press release involve risks and uncertainties, urging that actual results may differ from projections.

Full Release



SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA, “Dada” or the “Company”), China’s leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform, today announced that the independent special committee (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), formed to evaluate and consider the previously announced preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated on January 25, 2025 (the “Proposal”), has retained Kroll, LLC as its financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as its U.S. legal counsel.





The Special Committee is continuing its review and evaluation of the Proposal. The Board cautions the Company’s shareholders and others considering trading the Company’s securities that no decisions have been made with respect to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the transaction contemplated by the Proposal, or that the transaction contemplated by the Proposal or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to any transaction, except as required under applicable law.







About Dada Nexus Limited







Dada Nexus Limited is China’s leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform. It operates JD NOW, formerly known as JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada NOW, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JD NOW platform increases order volume and density for the Dada NOW platform. Meanwhile, the Dada NOW platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JD NOW platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure.





For more information, please visit https://ir.imdada.cn/.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Dada may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Dada’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dada’s strategies; Dada’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Dada’s ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to provide efficient on-demand delivery services and offer quality on-demand retail experience; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brands; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Dada’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Dada does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







Dada Nexus Limited





E-mail:





ir@imdada.cn









Christensen





In China





Mr. Rene Vanguestaine





Phone: +86-178-1749-0483





E-mail:





rene.vanguestaine@christensencomms.com









In US





Ms. Linda Bergkamp





Phone: +1-480-614-3004





E-mail:





linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com











For media inquiries, please contact:







Dada Nexus Limited





E-mail:





PR@imdada.cn







