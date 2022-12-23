Dada Nexus Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DADA

In trading on Friday, shares of Dada Nexus Ltd (Symbol: DADA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.67, changing hands as low as $6.25 per share. Dada Nexus Ltd shares are currently trading off about 17.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DADA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DADA's low point in its 52 week range is $2.98 per share, with $14.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.30.

