Dada Nexus Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DADA

In trading on Friday, shares of Dada Nexus Ltd (Symbol: DADA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.76, changing hands as high as $7.18 per share. Dada Nexus Ltd shares are currently trading up about 9.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DADA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DADA's low point in its 52 week range is $2.98 per share, with $18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.86.

