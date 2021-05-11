Markets
Dada Group Partners With Tyson Foods

(RTTNews) - Dada Group (DADA), on-demand delivery and retail platform in China, said that it has established the strategic partnership with Tyson Foods (TSN), leading the trend of fresh meat category in the field of on-demand retail in China.

Tyson has become one of the largest fresh meat brands in China's on-demand retail market and a leader on O2O platforms in the fresh food category, Dada said in a statement.

Tyson has established the industrial chain of protein products in East, South, Central and Northeast China.

Tyson China said it believes that the strategic cooperation can facilitate the digital upgrade of on-demand retail, and spur the domestic consumption.

