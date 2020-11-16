Dada (DADA) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.4% in Session

Dada Nexus Limited DADA was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $28.04–$37.03 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase on Friday.



The upmove came after the company reported record sales during the 2020 Singles Day Shopping Festival across China.



The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Dada currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Dada Nexus Limited Sponsored ADR Price

Dada Nexus Limited Sponsored ADR price | Dada Nexus Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Technology Services industry is TTEC Holdings, Inc. TTEC, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dada Nexus Limited Sponsored ADR (DADA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.