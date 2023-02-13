DaCosta Albert Increases Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA)

Fintel reports that DaCosta Albert has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.78MM shares of Paragon 28, Inc. Common Stock (FNA). This represents 16.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 12.24MM shares and 15.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.45% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.43% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paragon 28, Inc. is $28.56. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 71.43% from its latest reported closing price of $16.66.

The projected annual revenue for Paragon 28, Inc. is $219MM, an increase of 26.83%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paragon 28, Inc.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNA is 0.11%, an increase of 21.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.11% to 19,908K shares. The put/call ratio of FNA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

MVM Partners holds 13,660K shares representing 16.90% ownership of the company.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,707K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares, representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 15.49% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,238K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 2.29% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,204K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,036K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing a decrease of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNA by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Paragon 28 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paragon 28®, Inc. was established in 2010 to address the unmet and under-served needs of the foot and ankle community. From the onset, Paragon 28® has made it its goal to re-invent the space of foot and ankle surgery. The companies believes that through research and innovation Paragon can create new and improved solutions to the challenges faced by foot and ankle specialists.

