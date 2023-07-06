Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 0.09

The average one-year price target for Dacian Gold (ASX:DCN) has been revised to 0.09 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 0.08 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.09 to a high of 0.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dacian Gold. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 84.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCN is 0.01%, a decrease of 52.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.82% to 8,366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 8,358K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,397K shares, representing a decrease of 24.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCN by 45.05% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

