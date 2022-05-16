DAC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.59, changing hands as high as $82.71 per share. Danaos Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAC's low point in its 52 week range is $57.08 per share, with $107.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.