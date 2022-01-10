DAC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.69, changing hands as low as $68.20 per share. Danaos Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.20 per share, with $89.4135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.99.

