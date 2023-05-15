DAC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Danaos Corp (Symbol: DAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.20, changing hands as high as $59.42 per share. Danaos Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAC's low point in its 52 week range is $51.10 per share, with $87.115 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.87.

