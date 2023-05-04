News & Insights

Dabur India's Q4 profit edges up on urban demand

May 04, 2023 — 05:04 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya and Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU/CHENNAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Dabur India DABU.NS reported a 2% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, benefiting from higher demand for its food and beverages, as well as healthcare products from urban pockets of the country.

Net income rose to 3.01 billion rupees ($36.79 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 2.94 billion rupees a year earlier, the shampoo and hair oil maker said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.8080 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

