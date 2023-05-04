Dabur India's Q4 profit edges up on urban demand

BENGALURU/CHENNAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Dabur India DABU.NS reported a 2% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, benefiting from higher demand for its food and beverages, as well as healthcare products from urban pockets of the country.

Net income rose to 3.01 billion rupees ($36.79 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 2.94 billion rupees a year earlier, the shampoo and hair oil maker said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.8080 Indian rupees)

