Dabur India reports 5.4% rise in Q1 profit

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Consumer goods-maker Dabur India DABU.NS reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday as demand rose on easing inflation.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 5.4% year-on-year to 4.64 billion rupees ($56.1 million) in the quarter ended June 30.

($1 = 82.7900 Indian rupees)

