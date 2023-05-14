Dabur India (NSE:DABUR) Price Target Decreased by 5.17% to 600.68

The average one-year price target for Dabur India (NSE:DABUR) has been revised to 600.68 / share. This is an decrease of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 633.42 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 464.60 to a high of 716.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.90% from the latest reported closing price of 505.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Dabur India Maintains 1.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.79%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dabur India. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DABUR is 0.29%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 95,886K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,048K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,982K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DABUR by 15.73% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 7,943K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 7,659K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,624K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,700K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DABUR by 14.08% over the last quarter.

MAPTX - MATTHEWS PACIFIC TIGER FUND Investor Class Shares holds 7,494K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,313K shares, representing a decrease of 77.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DABUR by 33.55% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.