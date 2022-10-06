Dabur India flags margin hit of up to 200 bps in Q2
BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Consumer goods major Dabur India DABU.NS on Thursday warned that soaring inflation during the second quarter could lower its operating margin by around 150-200 basis points, with revenue likely growing in mid-single digits.
(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))
