Dabur India flags margin hit of up to 200 bps in Q2

BENGALURU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Consumer goods major Dabur India DABU.NS on Thursday warned that soaring inflation during the second quarter could lower its operating margin by around 150-200 basis points, with revenue likely growing in mid-single digits.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

