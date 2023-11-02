News & Insights

Dabur India beats profit estimates on household products demand

November 02, 2023 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by Praveen Paramasivam for Reuters ->

CHENNAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Dabur India DABU.NS reported second-quarter profit above market expectations on Thursday, benefiting from rising demand for its household and personal care and healthcare products.

The hair oil maker's consolidated net profit rose to 5.15 billion Indian rupees ($61.89 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 4.9 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 5.13 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 83.2170 Indian rupees)

