DA Davidson Upgrades Weyerhaeuser (WY)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2023, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Weyerhaeuser is $37.33. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.07% from its latest reported closing price of $29.85.

The projected annual revenue for Weyerhaeuser is $8,482MM, a decrease of 16.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.26.

Weyerhaeuser Declares $0.19 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $29.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.22%, the lowest has been 1.66%, and the highest has been 6.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.45 (n=203).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ESG - FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 17.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WY by 25.04% over the last quarter.

Patten Group holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WY by 7.11% over the last quarter.

JPFAX - JPMorgan Equity Focus Fund holds 199K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WY by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer holds 300K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SAMT - STRATEGAS MACRO THEMATIC OPPORTUNITIES ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 36.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WY by 4.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Weyerhaeuser. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WY is 0.33%, an increase of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.23% to 704,110K shares. The put/call ratio of WY is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

Weyerhaeuser Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. The company owns or controls approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manages additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. Weyerhaeuser Company manages these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. The company is also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. The company is a real estate investment trust. In 2019, Weyerhaeuser Company generated $6.6 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. The company is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index.

