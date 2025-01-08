DA Davidson Upgrades Symbotic (SYM)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2025, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Symbotic (NasdaqGM:SYM) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.38% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Symbotic is $34.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 36.38% from its latest reported closing price of $25.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Symbotic is 2,229MM, an increase of 24.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symbotic. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 7.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYM is 0.15%, an increase of 15.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.95% to 91,423K shares. The put/call ratio of SYM is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 39,825K shares representing 37.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 14,071K shares representing 13.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,661K shares , representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 12.05% over the last quarter.

SVF Sponsor III holds 9,090K shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIGRX - Vanguard Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,221K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008K shares , representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 19.19% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,205K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 59.15% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.