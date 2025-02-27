DA Davidson Upgrades Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)

Fintel reports that on February 27, 2025, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Sterling Infrastructure (NasdaqGS:STRL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.56% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sterling Infrastructure is $177.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 45.56% from its latest reported closing price of $122.16 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sterling Infrastructure is 2,104MM, a decrease of 0.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 822 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sterling Infrastructure. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 6.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRL is 0.33%, an increase of 14.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.54% to 34,775K shares. The put/call ratio of STRL is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,394K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,428K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 9.37% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,357K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 27.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 922K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 15.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 873K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 878K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 13.75% over the last quarter.

FOCPX - Fidelity OTC Portfolio holds 839K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares , representing a decrease of 36.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRL by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Sterling Infrastructure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sterling Construction Company, a Delaware corporation, is a construction company that has been involved in the construction industry since its founding in 1955. The Company operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential projects in the United States (the "U.S."), primarily across the southern U.S., the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. Heavy Civil includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Specialty Services projects include construction site excavation and drainage, drilling and blasting for excavation, foundations for multi-family homes, parking structures and other commercial concrete projects. Residential projects include concrete foundations for single-family homes.

