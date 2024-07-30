DA Davidson Upgrades Shyft Group (SHYF)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Shyft Group (NasdaqGS:SHYF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.65% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Shyft Group is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.65% from its latest reported closing price of $16.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shyft Group is 1,390MM, an increase of 68.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 343 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shyft Group. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHYF is 0.08%, an increase of 6.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 33,601K shares. The put/call ratio of SHYF is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,676K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares , representing an increase of 19.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHYF by 0.48% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,442K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares , representing a decrease of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHYF by 11.90% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,393K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHYF by 21.80% over the last quarter.

Zuckerman Investment Group holds 1,310K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117K shares , representing an increase of 14.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHYF by 4.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 966K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHYF by 7.20% over the last quarter.

Shyft Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spartan RV Chassis is a part of The Shyft Group family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Its customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, DuraMag and Magnum, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019.

