DA Davidson Upgrades Procter & Gamble (WBAG:PG)

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Procter & Gamble (WBAG:PG) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 5,094 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.71%, an increase of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 1,768,081K shares.

BlackRock holds 163,425K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 74,567K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,953K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 0.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,575K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,298K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 55,205K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,585K shares , representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 45.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 30,986K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,550K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 74.86% over the last quarter.

