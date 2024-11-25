News & Insights

DA Davidson Upgrades Procter & Gamble (PG)

November 25, 2024 — 07:04 am EST

November 25, 2024

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2024, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.17% Upside

As of November 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Procter & Gamble is $183.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.17% from its latest reported closing price of $176.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Procter & Gamble is 88,894MM, an increase of 5.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,088 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procter & Gamble. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 2.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PG is 0.71%, an increase of 4.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 1,765,605K shares. PG / The Procter & Gamble Company Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PG is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PG / The Procter & Gamble Company Shares Held by Institutions

BlackRock holds 163,425K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 74,567K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,953K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 0.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,575K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,298K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 1.71% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 55,205K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,585K shares , representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 45.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 30,986K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,550K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PG by 74.86% over the last quarter.

Procter & Gamble Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

