DA Davidson Upgrades Polaris (PII)

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Polaris (NYSE:PII) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.21% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Polaris is $95.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.21% from its latest reported closing price of $79.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Polaris is 8,699MM, an increase of 1.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 863 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polaris. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PII is 0.17%, an increase of 104.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 60,997K shares. The put/call ratio of PII is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,760K shares representing 11.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,758K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PII by 1.67% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,844K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 2,580K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares , representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,339K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,419K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PII by 58.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,693K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PII by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Polaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. With annual 2020 sales of $7.0 billion, Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR and GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot moto-roadsters; snowmobiles; and deck, cruiser and pontoon boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris' presence in adjacent markets includes military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe.

