DA Davidson Upgrades Polaris (LSE:0KJQ)

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Polaris (LSE:0KJQ) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.95% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Polaris is 94.47 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 72.31 GBX to a high of 125.28 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 26.95% from its latest reported closing price of 74.41 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Polaris is 8,968MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 862 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polaris. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KJQ is 0.17%, an increase of 104.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.43% to 60,997K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,760K shares representing 11.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,758K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KJQ by 1.67% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,844K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 2,580K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares , representing an increase of 13.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KJQ by 19.28% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,339K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,419K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KJQ by 58.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,693K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KJQ by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.