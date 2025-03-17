DA Davidson Upgrades monday.com (MNDY)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for monday.com (NasdaqGS:MNDY) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.39% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for monday.com is $392.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $337.46 to a high of $477.75. The average price target represents an increase of 53.39% from its latest reported closing price of $255.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for monday.com is 1,073MM, an increase of 10.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 815 funds or institutions reporting positions in monday.com. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 7.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNDY is 0.60%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.90% to 49,831K shares. The put/call ratio of MNDY is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,062K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,194K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Sonnipe holds 3,828K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,894K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,819K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares , representing a decrease of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 86.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,656K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares , representing a decrease of 7.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 21.24% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 1,498K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares , representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNDY by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Monday.Com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 127,000 customers across over 200 industries in more than 190 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.