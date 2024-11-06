DA Davidson Upgrades Medifast (LSE:0K05)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Medifast (LSE:0K05) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.82% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Medifast is 17.41 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 16.49 GBX to a high of 18.70 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.82% from its latest reported closing price of 19.31 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Medifast is 1,328MM, an increase of 96.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 383 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medifast. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 16.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K05 is 0.04%, an increase of 31.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.15% to 12,793K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,333K shares representing 12.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 611K shares , representing an increase of 54.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K05 by 10.20% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 959K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 797K shares , representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K05 by 26.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 729K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 731K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K05 by 45.58% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 469K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing an increase of 35.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K05 by 3.61% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 390K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares , representing an increase of 54.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K05 by 11.49% over the last quarter.

