DA Davidson Upgrades Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Lakeland Industries (NasdaqGM:LAKE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.18% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Lakeland Industries is $15.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 39.18% from its latest reported closing price of $10.81 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Lakeland Industries is 217MM, an increase of 12.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lakeland Industries. This is an decrease of 117 owner(s) or 60.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAKE is 0.09%, an increase of 14.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 28.81% to 6,678K shares. The put/call ratio of LAKE is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 1,202K shares representing 10.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,169K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 36.98% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,151K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 40.70% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 772K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares , representing an increase of 38.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 234K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares , representing a decrease of 43.27%.

Geode Capital Management holds 217K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAKE by 70.37% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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