DA Davidson Upgrades Joint (JYNT)

On March 13, 2023, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.36% Upside

As of March 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Joint is $27.28. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 65.36% from its latest reported closing price of $16.50.

The projected annual revenue for Joint is $124MM, an increase of 21.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.20.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Bandera Partners holds 2,530K shares representing 17.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,395K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 99.89% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,077K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 562K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares, representing an increase of 61.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 115.48% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 451K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares, representing an increase of 35.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Skylands Capital holds 446K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 15.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joint. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JYNT is 0.08%, a decrease of 31.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.23% to 14,228K shares. The put/call ratio of JYNT is 2.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

Joint Background Information

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With nearly 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times 'Top 200+ Franchises' and Entrepreneur's 'Franchise 500®' lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

