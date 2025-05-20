DA Davidson Upgrades Intellicheck (IDN)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Intellicheck (NasdaqGM:IDN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.92% Downside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intellicheck is $3.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.92% from its latest reported closing price of $3.38 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Intellicheck is 26MM, an increase of 27.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellicheck. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDN is 0.09%, an increase of 20.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 9,559K shares. The put/call ratio of IDN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 2,074K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 1,598K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares , representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDN by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Topline Capital Management holds 1,015K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares , representing a decrease of 14.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDN by 14.58% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 1,000K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 880K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares , representing a decrease of 24.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDN by 13.95% over the last quarter.

Intellicheck Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intellicheck is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and verification. Intellicheck makes it possible for its clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.