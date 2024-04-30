DA Davidson Upgrades Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Hope Bancorp (NasdaqGS:HOPE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.35% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hope Bancorp is 12.34. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 24.35% from its latest reported closing price of 9.92.

The projected annual revenue for Hope Bancorp is 741MM, an increase of 42.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.88.

Hope Bancorp Declares $0.14 Dividend

On January 30, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2024 received the payment on February 23, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

The current dividend yield is 0.77 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hope Bancorp. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOPE is 0.08%, an increase of 16.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 124,270K shares. The put/call ratio of HOPE is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,962K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,105K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,297K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,769K shares , representing a decrease of 20.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 0.07% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 6,006K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,182K shares , representing a decrease of 19.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 5,106K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,287K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 21.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,495K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,427K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOPE by 24.40% over the last quarter.

Hope Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope, the first and only super regional Korean-American bank in the United States with $17.1 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving a multi-ethnic population of customers across the nation, Bank of Hope operates 53 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and Alabama. The Bank also operates SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California and Houston; commercial loan production offices in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in Southern California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. Bank of Hope specializes in core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses, with an emphasis in commercial real estate and commercial lending, SBA lending and international trade financing. Bank of Hope is a California-chartered bank, and its deposits are insured by the FDIC to the extent provided by law. Bank of Hope is an Equal Opportunity Lender.

