DA Davidson Upgrades Herbalife (HLF)

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, DA Davidson upgraded their outlook for Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.26% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Herbalife is $9.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.26% from its latest reported closing price of $8.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Herbalife is 5,396MM, an increase of 8.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Herbalife. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLF is -0.95%, an increase of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.49% to 114,810K shares. The put/call ratio of HLF is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 7,601K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,125K shares , representing an increase of 32.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 41.29% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 7,089K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,450K shares , representing an increase of 9.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 4,758K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,738K shares , representing an increase of 21.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 9.66% over the last quarter.

Route One Investment Company holds 4,121K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,631K shares , representing a decrease of 109.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 50.50% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,100K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 656K shares , representing an increase of 78.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLF by 330.53% over the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

